Russia To Host Consultations Of AU Troika Foreign Ministers In 2020 - Moscow

Russia will host consultations of the foreign ministers of the so-called AU Troika format this year, Andrei Kemarsky, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's African Department, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russia will host consultations of the foreign ministers of the so-called AU Troika format this year, Andrei Kemarsky, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's African Department, said on Tuesday.

The AU Troika format includes the outgoing, current and incoming chairs of the union, which are currently Egypt, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo, respectively. An agreement to hold annual consultations among them was reached during the Russia-Africa Summit in October.

"[The consultations will be held] in Russia," Kemarsky told reporters, without specifying the date of the meeting.

Commenting on whether the global outbreak of the coronavirus could possibly affect the meeting, the diplomat said that there had been no information that could prevent the meeting from being held.

The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24. It brought together the heads of state or government of over 40 African nations; the vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors of 11 other nations; as well as over 6,000 delegates from 104 countries.

