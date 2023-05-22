UrduPoint.com

Russia To Host Consultations With China On Public Security Monday - Security Council

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Russian-Chinese consultations on public security, justice and law and order will be held in Moscow on Monday, the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

"They (the consultations) will be conducted by Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the People's Republic of China (CPC), Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the CPC Chen Wenqing," the press service said.

In February, Patrushev announced that the eleventh international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues would be held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council in late May in the Moscow Region, with the personal participation of Chen Wenqing expected.

