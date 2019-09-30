Russia to Host International Meeting of Arctic Council Representatives Monday

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) A regular meeting of representatives of the eight-nation Arctic Council will begin in Russia on Monday under the aegis of the national security council.

The three-day meeting will take place aboard a ship traveling from St.

Petersburg to the holy island of Valaam in the center of the Ladoga Lake in Russia's northwest.

The Arctic Council brings together Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States for talks on the northern region's sustainable development and environmental protections.