Russia to Host Ministerial Meeting With GCC in July - Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia will host a ministerial meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will in July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Our relations with the League of Arab States and the Gulf Cooperation Council have a long history.

In both cases, there are ministerial forums - both with the League of Arab States and with the Cooperation Council. We will have a regular ministerial meeting with the Cooperation Council in Russia in a month," Lavrov told RT on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

