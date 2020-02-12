Russia to Host Next Meeting of BRICS Anti-Terror Working Group in April - Foreign Ministry

The meeting of the BRICS anti-terror working group will be held in Russia in April, Vladimir Tarabrin, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats, told Sputnik on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The meeting of the BRICS anti-terror working group will be held in Russia in April, Vladimir Tarabrin, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Within the framework of BRICS, a meeting of the working group will be held under the Russian chairmanship. We intend to hold it in April to thoroughly exchange views on the whole range of issues of anti-terrorism cooperation," Tarabrin said.

He noted that Russia's cooperation in the anti-terrorism area was most developed with the CIS countries and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states, with which Moscow has an extensive system of bilateral cooperation on anti-terrorism, as well as with BRICS.

Tarabrin took part in the high-level international regional conference Foreign Terrorist Fighters: Addressing Current Challenges, held at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe headquarters in Vienna from Tuesday to Wednesday.