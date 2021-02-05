UrduPoint.com
Russia To Host Next Session Of Eurasian Intergov't Council On April 23- Economy Commission

Russia to Host Next Session of Eurasian Intergov't Council on April 23- Economy Commission

The next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which unites the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union member states, will be held in Russia on April 23, the Eurasian Economic Commission announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which unites the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union member states, will be held in Russia on April 23, the Eurasian Economic Commission announced.

"There are plans to hold the next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the Russian Federation on April 23, 2021," the commission told reporters.

More Stories From World

