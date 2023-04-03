UrduPoint.com

Russia To Host Open Debate On Threats To International Peace At UNSC - UN Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Russia to hold its first event as the president of the UN Security Council on threats to international peace and security risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of weapons and military equipment on April 10, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russia to hold its first event as the president of the UN Security Council on threats to international peace and security risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of weapons and military equipment on April 10, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"We will resume our official work next week on Monday, April 10th straight away with our first signature event - Open debate on threats to international peace and security risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of weapons and military equipment," Nebenzia said during a press briefing.

