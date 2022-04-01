Russia to Host UNSC Meeting on April 6 About Military Bio Activities in Ukraine, Beyond

Russia will host an informal UN Security Council meeting on April 6 to discuss military biological activities in Ukraine and across the world, Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russia will host an informal UN Security Council meeting on April 6 to discuss military biological activities in Ukraine and across the world, Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday.

"I would also like to announce that to keep you better informed, we are going to host an informal Arria-formula meeting of the Security Council at 10 a.m. NYT time (14:00 GMT) on April 6 to discuss a broad topic of the threats to international peace and security emanating from military biological activities in the regions across the globe. So, the scope will be a little bit wider than Ukraine," Polyanskiy said.