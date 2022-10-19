Russia to Identify Terrorists Using Migration Channels - Patrushev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Law enforcement agencies and intelligence services were tasked with identifying international terrorist organizations that use migration channels for crimes, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told reporters on Wednesday.

"Law enforcement agencies and intelligence services have been tasked with identifying members of international terrorist and extremist organizations that use migration channels to commit terrorist acts and other crimes," Patrushev said.

The security council also outlined large-scale measures to maintain law and order in places where migrants live in Russia, Patrushev said.