UrduPoint.com

Russia To Ignore Kiev's Calls To Exclude Moscow From UN - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Russia to Ignore Kiev's Calls to Exclude Moscow From UN - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) There is no need in responding to Kiev's calls to exclude Russia from the United Nations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Do nothing. This is the case when the dogs bark, but the caravan goes on. Do nothing," Zakharova said, answering the question of how Russia should react to such statements.

Zakharova also recalled that Ukraine faced different personalities in its history.

"They completely ruined the country, brought it to the brink of disaster. We just need to take it into consideration, build our policy accordingly," Zakharova added.

On Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called for Russia to be excluded from the UN, despite the fact that it is impossible under the Charter of the organization, in which Russia has the right of veto in the Security Council, the main organization's body.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Kiev From

Recent Stories

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

32 minutes ago
 Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises ..

Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises to 25

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after ..

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

11 hours ago
 Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain Fro ..

Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain From Escalation - Foreign Ministr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.