MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) There is no need in responding to Kiev's calls to exclude Russia from the United Nations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Do nothing. This is the case when the dogs bark, but the caravan goes on. Do nothing," Zakharova said, answering the question of how Russia should react to such statements.

Zakharova also recalled that Ukraine faced different personalities in its history.

"They completely ruined the country, brought it to the brink of disaster. We just need to take it into consideration, build our policy accordingly," Zakharova added.

On Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called for Russia to be excluded from the UN, despite the fact that it is impossible under the Charter of the organization, in which Russia has the right of veto in the Security Council, the main organization's body.