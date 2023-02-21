Russia to Implement Advanced Research, Development in Its Army, Navy - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia will massively implement the most advanced developments to improve the potential of the army and navy, the country has such technologies and they are significantly superior to foreign analogues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We will actively introduce the most advanced technologies, which will ensure the improvement of the qualitative potential of the army and navy. We have such developments and samples of weapons and equipment in every area. Many of them are substantially superior to their foreign analogues," Putin said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.

The president added that currently the task is to deploy massive and serial production of such weapons and equipment. Putin noted that such work is underway, and its pace is constantly increasing.

Putin also emphasized that such work is being done "on the Russian, scientific and industrial basis, through the active involvement of small and medium high-tech businesses in the fulfillment of state defense orders."