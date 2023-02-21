UrduPoint.com

Russia To Implement Advanced Research, Development In Its Army, Navy - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Russia to Implement Advanced Research, Development in Its Army, Navy - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia will massively implement the most advanced developments to improve the potential of the army and navy, the country has such technologies and they are significantly superior to foreign analogues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We will actively introduce the most advanced technologies, which will ensure the improvement of the qualitative potential of the army and navy. We have such developments and samples of weapons and equipment in every area. Many of them are substantially superior to their foreign analogues," Putin said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.

The president added that currently the task is to deploy massive and serial production of such weapons and equipment. Putin noted that such work is underway, and its pace is constantly increasing.

Putin also emphasized that such work is being done "on the Russian, scientific and industrial basis, through the active involvement of small and medium high-tech businesses in the fulfillment of state defense orders."

Related Topics

Assembly Army Russia Vladimir Putin Superior Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

13 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss w ..

FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss ways to strengthen parliamentar ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to M ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to Makkah Project soon

27 minutes ago
 realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphon ..

Realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphone Charging Record and Offers F ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical tra ..

UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical training for Syrian Civil Defence ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.