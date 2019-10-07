Russia to Implement Contracts for Delivering Military Equipment to Iraq -Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia will implement its contracts for delivering military equipment to Iraq, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russia will implement its contracts for delivering military equipment to Iraq, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We share the opinion that it is necessary to fulfill the decisions of the intergovernmental commission for cooperation on trade and the economy, which convened in April.

We will be implementing the existing contracts for delivering Russian military equipment to Iraq," Lavrov said after talks with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohamed Ali Alhakim.