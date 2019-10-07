UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Implement Contracts For Delivering Military Equipment To Iraq -Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:42 PM

Russia to Implement Contracts for Delivering Military Equipment to Iraq -Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia will implement its contracts for delivering military equipment to Iraq, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russia will implement its contracts for delivering military equipment to Iraq, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We share the opinion that it is necessary to fulfill the decisions of the intergovernmental commission for cooperation on trade and the economy, which convened in April.

We will be implementing the existing contracts for delivering Russian military equipment to Iraq," Lavrov said after talks with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohamed Ali Alhakim.

Related Topics

Russia Iraq April Share

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Saudi Ambassador

52 seconds ago

Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

4 minutes ago

Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

4 minutes ago

Balochistan make steady reply against Northern

13 minutes ago

Berlin backs off climate targets as protests heat ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese diplomat condemns Houston Rocket manager

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.