Russia to Implement Nord Stream 2 Amid Support of European Partners - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak voiced certainty on Monday that the Nord Stream 2 gas project would be implemented amid the support extended to it by European countries and companies.

Nord Stream 2, which is a twin pipeline that will carry Russian gas to Germany, has been long criticized by the United States and threatened sanctions, including collaterally, for example, by sanctioning companies which work on the pipeline's construction.

"The sanctions baton ... advocates the preservation of competition but uses tools that are essentially non-market. Everyone speaks this out and understands. Those of countries which want this project done � European countries and companies � support the project. I am certain that given this support, the project will be implemented," Novak told Russian broadcaster RBC.