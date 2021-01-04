UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Implement Nord Stream 2 Amid Support Of European Partners - Novak

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:28 PM

Russia to Implement Nord Stream 2 Amid Support of European Partners - Novak

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak voiced certainty on Monday that the Nord Stream 2 gas project would be implemented amid the support extended to it by European countries and companies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak voiced certainty on Monday that the Nord Stream 2 gas project would be implemented amid the support extended to it by European countries and companies.

Nord Stream 2, which is a twin pipeline that will carry Russian gas to Germany, has been long criticized by the United States and threatened sanctions, including collaterally, for example, by sanctioning companies which work on the pipeline's construction.

"The sanctions baton ... advocates the preservation of competition but uses tools that are essentially non-market. Everyone speaks this out and understands. Those of countries which want this project done � European countries and companies � support the project. I am certain that given this support, the project will be implemented," Novak told Russian broadcaster RBC.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Threatened Germany Nord United States Gas

Recent Stories

China's Hebei reports 4 new locally-transmitted CO ..

43 seconds ago

MBR Creative Sports Award’s Board of Trustees th ..

20 minutes ago

Depletion of mangroves: ecosystem posing threat to ..

28 minutes ago

Infinix Unveils Noise Cancelling XE18 true wireles ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Gears Up to Launch Reno5 in Pakistan Setting ..

1 hour ago

China reports 33 new COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.