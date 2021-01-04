UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Impose 30% Tariff On Soybean Export From February 1 To June 30

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:35 PM

Russia to Impose 30% Tariff on Soybean Export From February 1 to June 30

Russia will introduce an export duty on soybean shipments of 30 percent, but not less than 165 euros ($202) per tonne from February 1 through June 30 to all countries except the Eurasian Economic Union member states, according to a government decree published on the official portal of legal information on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Russia will introduce an export duty on soybean shipments of 30 percent, but not less than 165 Euros ($202) per tonne from February 1 through June 30 to all countries except the Eurasian Economic Union member states, according to a government decree published on the official portal of legal information on Monday.

The proposal to impose soybean export tariffs was approved by the subcommission on customs and tariff regulation in December. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development has said that the introduction of the duty was due to the global spike in prices for the product and was aimed at providing raw materials for processing industries within the country.

The decision, as noted by the ministry, is intended to prevent an increase in prices for soybean oil and soybean meal, which are used in the food industry.

As of December 16, the cost of soybeans in Russia amounted to 35,655 rubles ($480) per tonne, which is 65 percent higher than on December 19, 2019, according to the Russian Agriculture Ministry.

Additionally, the Agriculture Ministry and the Federal Antimonopoly Service will monitor the price of soybeans and soybean meal from February until the end of June to prevent price hikes on the domestic market.

Related Topics

Russia Agriculture Oil Price February June December 2019 Market All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

51 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

51 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

51 minutes ago

Shehryar Afridi grieves over senior journalist dem ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiri people to continue their struggle till fr ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.