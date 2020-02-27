UrduPoint.com
Russia To Impose Restrictions On Air Travel With Iran Starting Feb. 28 Over Coronavirus

Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:23 PM

Russia will introduce a temporary ban on scheduled and charter flights from Russia to Iran and back, except for flights of Aeroflot and Mahan Air airlines, starting February 28, the Russian Transport Ministry announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russia will introduce a temporary ban on scheduled and charter flights from Russia to Iran and back, except for flights of Aeroflot and Mahan Air airlines, starting February 28, the Russian Transport Ministry announced on Thursday.

"From 00.00 hours on February 28, a temporary ban on regular and charter flights from the territory of the Russian Federation to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran and back, is introduced. The ban does not apply to [Russia's] Aeroflot and [Iran's] Mahan Air," the ministry said.

