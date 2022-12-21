UrduPoint.com

Russia To Improve Combat Readiness Of Nuclear Triad As Main Sovereignty Guarantee - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russia will maintain combat readiness and improve the nuclear triad, which is the main guarantee of Russia's sovereignty, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to maintain combat readiness and improve the nuclear triad.

This is the main guarantee of preserving our sovereignty and territorial integrity, strategic parity, and general balance of power in the world," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board.

The president added that modern weapons make up 91% of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.

Russia's newest land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Sarmat, will be put on combat duty in the near future, Putin said.

