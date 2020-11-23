Russia to Include All Covid Vaccines in List of Vital Medications - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Russia will add all coronavirus vaccines to the list of vital medications, whose prices are government-regulated, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Monday.

"The government is expanding the list of crucial and necessary medications. All of the existing coronavirus vaccines, regardless of Names, will soon be in it. They have to be available to everyone who wants to vaccinate," Mishustin said.