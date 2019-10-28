Russia to Increase 7-Fold Production of Civilian Shipr by 2035 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GORKI (outside Moscow) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 28th October Russia is planning to increase the production of civilian ships by seven times until 2035, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Monday.

Medvedev earlier signed a strategy for the development of Russia's shipbuilding industry until 2035, which aims at increasing the share of Russian-build ships on the global market, especially in the civilian sector.

"The total output of civilian shipbuilding industry should increase by almost seven times by 2035," he said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

The also stressed that the volume of exports of civilian ships should increase 10-fold during the same period.