Russia to Increase Annual Coal Exports to India to 40 Million Tons - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Moscow and New Delhi have signed an agreement on increasing Russia's coking coal exports to India to 40 million tons per year, Russian Energy Ministry reported on Thursday.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Indian Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in coking coal supplies at the Russian Energy Week Forum.

"The agreement is aimed at increasing coking coal supplies for metallurgy to 40 million tons per year. Currently, we supply about 8 million of all types of coal to India," Shulginov said.

The deal is also expected to encourage Russian and Indian enterprises to jointly exploit coal deposits, develop coal logistics and infrastructure, promote research and development in production, staff education and training for the Indian coal industry, the minister noted.

The Russian Energy Week opened in Moscow on Wednesday and will last until Friday, featuring high-profile government officials and business executives, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Saudi Arabian and UAE energy ministers, and the OPEC secretary general.