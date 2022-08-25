UrduPoint.com

Russia To Increase Army Personnel By Engaging Contract Soldiers, Not Conscripts - Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Russia to Increase Army Personnel by Engaging Contract Soldiers, Not Conscripts - Expert

The increase in military personnel of Russia's armed forces by 137,000 troops, mandated by President Vladimir Putin, will be achieved through the recruitment of professional soldiers rather than the increase in the conscription drive, a Russian military expert told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The increase in military personnel of Russia's armed forces by 137,000 troops, mandated by President Vladimir Putin, will be achieved through the recruitment of professional soldiers rather than the increase in the conscription drive, a Russian military expert told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Putin signed a decree to increase the number of military personnel by 137,000 to 1,150,628.

The Russian military forces are comprised of conscripts, young men aged 18-27 that are required to serve by law unless they are unfit for service due to medical conditions, and contract soldiers, who choose to serve in the military.

"The new military equipment deployed in the Russian army is getting more complex. The people who are supposed to operate it have to be trained for at least three years. It is clear that no conscription will cover this (need), so there will be no increase in the conscription," Alexei Leonkov said.

The number of people seeking to enlist has risen since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the expert said, adding, however, that the Russian legislation limits the number of contract soldiers to 600,000 people.

The expert added that the number of contract soldiers should be increased due to the exponential growth in threats along Russian borders. He recalled Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's announcement that 12 additional military bases and units would be established in response to Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO, suggesting that some of the said 137,000 troops could join the new regiments.

Further increase in military personnel of Russia's armed forces should be expected as Moscow "will soon need a lot of specialists" to operate new air-defense systems, military ships, and other equipment, Leonkov said, adding that "the share of contract soldiers should be increased to at least 1.2 million people."

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Young Vladimir Putin Sweden Finland Share Million

Recent Stories

Japan's Urawa win penalty thriller to reach AFC fi ..

Japan's Urawa win penalty thriller to reach AFC final

25 seconds ago
 Women Mushaira on Aug 27

Women Mushaira on Aug 27

27 seconds ago
 Police recovers 20 pistols from car

Police recovers 20 pistols from car

2 minutes ago
 US Continues to Push for Demilitarized Zone Around ..

US Continues to Push for Demilitarized Zone Around Ukrainian Nuclear Plants - St ..

2 minutes ago
 US Unable to Confirm Where Shelling of Zaporizhzhi ..

US Unable to Confirm Where Shelling of Zaporizhzhia NPP Coming From- State Dept.

3 minutes ago
 South Korea to Send Turbine Components to Egypt's ..

South Korea to Send Turbine Components to Egypt's First NPP - Rosatom

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.