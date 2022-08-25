Russia to Increase Army Personnel by Engaging Contract Soldiers, Not Conscripts - Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The increase in military personnel of Russia's armed forces by 137,000 troops, mandated by President Vladimir Putin, will be achieved through the recruitment of professional soldiers rather than the increase in the conscription drive, a Russian military expert told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Putin signed a decree to increase the number of military personnel by 137,000 to 1,150,628.

The Russian military forces are comprised of conscripts, young men aged 18-27 that are required to serve by law unless they are unfit for service due to medical conditions, and contract soldiers, who choose to serve in the military.

"The new military equipment deployed in the Russian army is getting more complex. The people who are supposed to operate it have to be trained for at least three years. It is clear that no conscription will cover this (need), so there will be no increase in the conscription," Alexei Leonkov said.

The number of people seeking to enlist has risen since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the expert said, adding, however, that the Russian legislation limits the number of contract soldiers to 600,000 people.

The expert added that the number of contract soldiers should be increased due to the exponential growth in threats along Russian borders. He recalled Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's announcement that 12 additional military bases and units would be established in response to Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO, suggesting that some of the said 137,000 troops could join the new regiments.

Further increase in military personnel of Russia's armed forces should be expected as Moscow "will soon need a lot of specialists" to operate new air-defense systems, military ships, and other equipment, Leonkov said, adding that "the share of contract soldiers should be increased to at least 1.2 million people."