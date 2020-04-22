Russia to Increase Artificial Lung Ventilators Production 8-Fold to 800 in April- Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russia will increase its artificial lung ventilators production eight-fold in April, bringing it to 800 pieces, with further increases to follow, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

"The artificial lung ventilators production will be increased by eight times in April, from 120 to 800 pieces. We should produce 2,500 pieces in May and 3,500 pieces in June if partners do not let us down," Manturov said at a meeting of the Russian government's coronavirus coordination council.