Russia to Increase Coronavirus Vaccine Production Globally - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russia is working to increase the production of its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus both domestically and abroad, Russia's Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"We are going to increase the production of the vaccine in Russia and globally. It currently ranks among top candidate vaccines approaching the end of clinical trials and the start of mass production on the World Health Organization list," Murashko said during the presentation of the vaccine at the United Nations.