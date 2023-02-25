UrduPoint.com

Russia To Increase Foreign Trade With Latin America, Ambassador Says

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Russia to Increase Foreign Trade With Latin America, Ambassador Says

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Russia plans to boost foreign trade with Latin America, Asia and Africa, as Western countries continue their sanctions pressure, Russian Ambassador to Paraguay Alexander Pisarev said.

Western attempts to "suffocate" the Russian economy using sanctions have failed, Pisarev said in an article for the ABC Color newspaper.

"We managed to stabilize the situation by reorienting the markets," the ambassador wrote, emphasizing that Russia survived despite the restrictions imposed on it, including the freezing of national reserves.

Pisarev said that a year ago, 60% of Russian foreign trade was with the countries of the "collective West," and 40% - with the rest of the world.

"Now, 35% (of Russia's foreign trade is) with the West and 65% - with the countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America, and this figure will grow," Pisarev said.

Russia has been able to largely withstand the sanctions pressure that the United States, the European Union and their allies have been piling on it since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in February, 2022. The United Nations estimated in its January World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) report that the Russian economy contracted by just around 3% last year (versus the projected 15%).

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of containing and weakening Moscow is part of the West's long-term strategy, while sanctions have instead hit the entire global economy and worsened the lives of millions of people.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Vladimir Putin Paraguay United States January February Market Asia Million

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category ..

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category 2022

4 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new techno ..

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..

5 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Ai ..

5 hours ago
 EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against ..

EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against Russia for 3rd Consecutive Da ..

5 hours ago
 Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelensky ..

Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelenskyy Amid Push for Peace Talks - ..

5 hours ago
 Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for Engla ..

Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.