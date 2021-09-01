Russia to Increase Oil Production by 100,000 Bpd in October, as Agreed by OPEC+ - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) According to the results of the OPEC+ meeting, Russia will increase oil production by 100,000 barrels per day in October, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

OPEC+ countries earlier confirmed adherence to the previously agreed course to increase oil production and the decision to increase oil production in October by 400,000 barrels per day.

"It was decided for October to confirm the increase in production by 400,000 barrels per day. This means that for Russia we will increase by about 100,000 barrels per day in addition to August in September and October," he said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.