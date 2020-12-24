UrduPoint.com
Russia To Increase Sputnik V Vaccine Output To 30Mln Doses By June - Industry Minister

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russia is expected to ramp up the production of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus by 30 million doses by June, Russian Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov said Thursday.

"Speaking of production, more than 2.

5 million doses will have been produced in December, slightly less for the civilian use. But in January, according to the plans that have already been prepared and approved by the manufacturers, the number will be 3.5 [million], then it will grow to 18 by April, and 30 by June. But I am somewhat optimistic that it may happen even earlier than that," Manturov said in an interview with the RBC broadcaster.

