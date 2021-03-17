MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Moscow will insist on London's participation in talks on a potential new security formula after its decision to boost nuclear potential, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the UK released an integrated review of its defense policy, under which the country will bolster its nuclear weapon stockpile to an unprecedented number of 260 warheads. Ryabkov qualified the move as a "serious blow" on the very concept of arms control.

"Then it is even more important to entice the UK into future negotiations on the arms control," Ryabkov noted.