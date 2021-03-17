UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Insist On UK's Participation In Future Arms Control Talks - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Russia to Insist on UK's Participation in Future Arms Control Talks - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Moscow will insist on London's participation in talks on a potential new security formula after its decision to boost nuclear potential, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the UK released an integrated review of its defense policy, under which the country will bolster its nuclear weapon stockpile to an unprecedented number of 260 warheads. Ryabkov qualified the move as a "serious blow" on the very concept of arms control.

"Then it is even more important to entice the UK into future negotiations on the arms control," Ryabkov noted.

Related Topics

Moscow Nuclear London United Kingdom Weapon

Recent Stories

PSL-6: PCB, franchises’ owners to ponder over pr ..

14 minutes ago

UK's Decision to Increase Nuclear Potential 'Unmot ..

28 minutes ago

IEA Slightly Upgrades Forecast for World Oil Deman ..

28 minutes ago

China building world's largest refracting telescop ..

28 minutes ago

Food security, economic stability new addition to ..

28 minutes ago

Chinese COVID-19 drug candidate undergoes clinical ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.