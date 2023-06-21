Russia to Introduce Improved Standards for Shelters in October - Civil Defense Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Five new national standards that define the requirements for the engineering and technical equipment of shelters will come into force on October 1, the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergencies said on Wednesday.

"Five national standards have been approved regarding the engineering and technical equipment of civil defense protective structures," the institute said in a statement, adding that all new standards will come into force on October 1, 2023.

Experts believe that compliance by manufacturers with accepted standards will ultimately increase the level of life support for the population when using civil defense protective structures in emergency situations.