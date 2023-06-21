UrduPoint.com

Russia To Introduce Improved Standards For Shelters In October - Civil Defense Institute

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Russia to Introduce Improved Standards for Shelters in October - Civil Defense Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Five new national standards that define the requirements for the engineering and technical equipment of shelters will come into force on October 1, the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergencies said on Wednesday.

"Five national standards have been approved regarding the engineering and technical equipment of civil defense protective structures," the institute said in a statement, adding that all new standards will come into force on October 1, 2023.

Experts believe that compliance by manufacturers with accepted standards will ultimately increase the level of life support for the population when using civil defense protective structures in emergency situations.

Related Topics

October All

Recent Stories

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

33 minutes ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

44 minutes ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

59 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Athletics Federation to host first internation ..

UAE Athletics Federation to host first international meeting on best practices i ..

1 hour ago
 Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.