Russia To Investigate Actions Of UK Lawmaker's Son Fighting In Ukraine As Mercenary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Russia's Investigative Committee will give a legal assessment of the actions of Ben Grant, a son of a conservative member of UK Parliament, who led a group of mercenaries in Ukraine.

"As part of the criminal case (under the article) of mercenary activities, the investigation will establish the role of a relative of British Member of Parliament Helen Grant... His actions will receive a criminal-legal assessment," the statement said.

On Friday, several UK news outlets published a video showing several foreign mercenaries attacking a Russian armored personnel carrier in Ukraine.

The i newspaper said they confirmed that Ben Grant was in this footage, shouting "shoot it now" and "mind the back blast" to another man, who aimed an anti-tank missile Matador at the military vehicle.

Grant is reported to have served over five years in the Royal Marines. He made his first public appearance in Ukraine in early March, when he gave an interview to the media in Lviv.

