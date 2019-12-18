Russia to Invite 133 Defense Ministers to Army-2020 Defense Forum - General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russia will invite defense ministers from 133 countries to attend the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2020, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forced, Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military attaches.

"We plan to invite defense ministers from 133 countries to the next forum," Gerasimov said as quoted by Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

He recalled that over 100 defense enterprises from 14 states and 120 official foreign delegations had participated in the Army-2019 forum.

The Army-2020 forum will take place from August 23 to 29 at the Patriot Expocenter in Kubinka, a town located just outside Moscow in parallel with the International Army Games 2020.