UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Invite 133 Defense Ministers To Army-2020 Defense Forum - General Staff

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:00 AM

Russia to Invite 133 Defense Ministers to Army-2020 Defense Forum - General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russia will invite defense ministers from 133 countries to attend the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2020, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forced, Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military attaches.

"We plan to invite defense ministers from 133 countries to the next forum," Gerasimov said as quoted by Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

He recalled that over 100 defense enterprises from 14 states and 120 official foreign delegations had participated in the Army-2019 forum.

The Army-2020 forum will take place from August 23 to 29 at the Patriot Expocenter in Kubinka, a town located just outside Moscow in parallel with the International Army Games 2020.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia August 2020 From

Recent Stories

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

7 hours ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

9 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

9 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

10 hours ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.