Russia to invite Macron to WWII military parade in June

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Russia is reissuing invitations to international leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron to attend a massive military parade in Moscow on June 24, a foreign ministry official said Thursday.

"Repeat invitations will be sent to all participants, including the president of France," Alexey Paramonov, head of the ministry's Europe department, told RIA Novosti news agency, after the event was postponed from May 9 due to the pandemic.