Russia to Involve UNESCO in Karabakh Settlement to Preserve Cultural Heritage - Lavrov

Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Moscow will get UNESCO involved in the settlement in Karabakh region to preserve cultural heritage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"We will of course involve UNESCO to restore the cultural heritage, to ensure that it is respected," Lavrov told an online press concerned.

Russia is also planning to get the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) involved.

