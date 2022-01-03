Russia to Join Nordics for Major Arctic Rescue Drills in Fall - EMERCOM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The Russian emergencies ministry EMERCOM told Sputnik on Sunday it was gearing up for four-way rescue drills that Norway will host in the Barents Sea area in September.

"We are getting ready for an international exercise in Bodo, Barents Rescue 2022, in which rescuers from Russia, Norway, Finland and Sweden will take part," a ministerial spokesperson said.

The exercise aims to train cooperation in response to emergency situations in the Arctic region, the spokesperson said. The drills will consist of operational coordination and a practical search-and-rescue scenario near Bodo.

The Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection says the exercise is held every three years to improve preparedness and cooperation between the Barents countries. It will be preceded by the EU-exercise Arctic REIHN in the same region in May.