Russia to Keep Assisting Syria in Eliminating Earthquake Consequences - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia will continue to assist Syria in eliminating the aftermath of the recent devastating earthquakes and will contribute to the normalization of the country's internal political situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Immediately after the devastating earthquake in February, Russia gave a helping hand to the Syrians, sending experienced rescuers and humanitarian aid. We will continue to provide global assistance to our Syrian friends in eliminating the consequences of the natural disasters and, of course, contribute to the full normalization of the internal political situation in Syria," the Russian president said at a ceremony of the presentation of credentials to new ambassadors.

Putin also called Syria Russia's "reliable partner, an ally in the Arab world and in the international arena."