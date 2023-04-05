Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia To Keep Assisting Syria In Eliminating Earthquake Consequences - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Russia to Keep Assisting Syria in Eliminating Earthquake Consequences - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia will continue to assist Syria in eliminating the aftermath of the recent devastating earthquakes and will contribute to the normalization of the country's internal political situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Immediately after the devastating earthquake in February, Russia gave a helping hand to the Syrians, sending experienced rescuers and humanitarian aid. We will continue to provide global assistance to our Syrian friends in eliminating the consequences of the natural disasters and, of course, contribute to the full normalization of the internal political situation in Syria," the Russian president said at a ceremony of the presentation of credentials to new ambassadors.

Putin also called Syria Russia's "reliable partner, an ally in the Arab world and in the international arena."

Related Topics

Earthquake World Syria Russia Vladimir Putin February Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

16 minutes ago
 ‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam  ‘to pack things’

18 minutes ago
 ‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Mar ..

34 minutes ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

46 minutes ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

55 minutes ago
 ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.