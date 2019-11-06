Russia to Keep Boosting Defense Potential, But Is Ready for Disarmament Process - Putin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia will keep building up its defense potential, but is ready to do everything to promote the disarmament process, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Our army and navy have proved their high readiness, and we intend to build up the defense potential, put on combat alert systems of hypersonic, laser, and other modern weapons that other countries do not have yet," Putin said at a meeting with senior officers and prosecutors on the occasion of their appointment to higher posts and assignment of the highest military (special) ranks to them.

He said this was not a reason for Russia to threaten anyone.

"On the contrary, we are ready to do everything in our power to push the disarmament process, taking into account our advanced weapons systems, the task of which is solely to guarantee security with account of the growing threats for us," Putin said.