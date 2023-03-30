Russia to Keep Close Eye on Nord Stream Blast Investigators - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russia will do everything to not allow investigators of blasts at the Nord Stream pipelines to get "off the hook" easily, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Our next steps will be to keep these national investigations and those who have sworn that this will be enough to establish the truth from getting off the hook ... the topic is far from closed," Lavrov told reporters.