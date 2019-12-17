UrduPoint.com
Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:01 PM

Russia to Keep Coal Production, Export in 2020 at 2019 Levels - Energy Ministry

Russia will keep output and export of coal next year at the same level as in 2019, Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia will keep output and export of coal next year at the same level as in 2019, Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said Tuesday.

In early December, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an article for a specialized outlet that coal production in 2019 was expected to reach 440 million tonnes, while export would reach 210 million tonnes.

"I think it will be at the level of 2019 [next year], some 220 million tonnes," the deputy minister told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Moscow.

According to the International Energy Agency's report issued earlier in the day, coal remains in demand despite growing interest in more environment-friendly fuel options.

