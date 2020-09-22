Russia to Keep Cooperating With Iran Despite Possibility of Facing US Sanctions - Lawmaker

Russia will further cooperate with Iran despite Washington's decision to sanction countries that are engaged in military and technical ties with Tehran, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russia will further cooperate with Iran despite Washington's decision to sanction countries that are engaged in military and technical ties with Tehran, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order greenlighting severe economic penalties on foreign nations, corporations and individuals that violate the UN arms embargo on Tehran. The Trump administration also announced on Monday new sanctions and export control measures on 27 entities and individuals connected to "Iran's proliferation networks," among them are nuclear scientists and a logistic branch of the Iranian military.

"A meeting of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation is to be held in the fall, and cooperation will continue, despite the next pre-election surge in US sanctions activity," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

According to the lawmaker, after the failure to reimpose the UN sanctions against Tehran in August, Washington returned to its more familiar means of ultimatums and sanctions.

In July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, that Washington-imposed unilateral economic sanctions against Iran had no legal ground. The diplomat also confirmed plans for the further implementation of promising bilateral projects in energy, transport and agriculture.