Russia to Keep Delivering Sputnik V Vaccine to Argentina in January-March - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russia, which started delivering its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to Argentina in late December, will continue doing it in the first three months of 2021, as there are plans to vaccinate 15 million people there, Aleksander Shchetinin, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Department of Latin America, told Sputnik in an interview.

Argentina started vaccinating its citizens with Sputnik V late last year after receiving 300,000 doses of the Russian vaccine.

Five more million doses are to be shipped there in January, followed by over 14 million doses in February.

"Argentine became the first Latin American country to sign a commercial contract for deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine. On December 24, 2020, the country received 300,000 doses of the first component of the vaccine. Additional deliveries of the vaccine are planned for January-March 2021 to make vaccination of a total of 15 million Argentinians possible," Shchetinin said.