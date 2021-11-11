Russia to Keep Implementing Geneva Summit Decisions - Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Moscow will keep implementing the Geneva summit decisions despite Washington's aggressive actions and ultimatums, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We will continue to work, we will continue to implement the agreements of a basic principled nature, which were reached at the Putin-Biden meeting in Geneva," Ryabkov told reporters.