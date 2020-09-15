Russia to Keep Infrastructure for US' Checks Within New START Until Late 2023 - Roscosmos

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russia plans to keep an infrastructure for inspections conducted by the United States within the framework of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) until the end of 2023, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in the materials, which were published on the state procurement website on Tuesday.

"Fulfillment of international obligations under the START Treaty. Maintenance of the infrastructure of the facilities that ensure holding of inspections," the Roscosmos said.

According to the materials, $376,000 will be spent for this purpose. The Roscosmos also mentioned that the United States continues inspecting the Votkinsk Machine-Building Plant, which stores and disposes of the intercontinental ballistic Topol missiles.