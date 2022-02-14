UrduPoint.com

Russia To Keep Insisting That Its Security Proposals Not Ignored - Dmitry Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 12:16 PM

Russia to Keep Insisting That Its Security Proposals Not Ignored - Dmitry Peskov

Russia has not received direct answers to its proposals on security guarantees as the West prefers to focus on secondary issues but Russian President Vladimir Putin will keep insisting that Moscow's ideas are not ignored, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

"Putin is very consistent in his approach to our, well, I want to say, partners, but, unfortunately, they are now more opponents than partners. He is straightforward when he asks questions and expects direct answers. And just as in 2007 he directly raised questions, so in 2022 he directly raised questions in the drafts of the two documents that were handed over to Washington and NATO.

We didn't get direct answers," Peskov said.

The spokesman mentioned that Russia sees attempts to focus on secondary issues in security negotiations.

"Moreover, we note an attempt to concentrate on secondary details and an attempt to avoid any understanding of the issues that are of critical importance to us. But, I have no doubt that President Putin will continue to be consistent in his position and will insist that those issues that are actually existential issues for us, so that these issues are not left without attention and are not ignored," Peskov said.

