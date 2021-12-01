Russia to Keep Insisting That NATO Expansion to East Unacceptable - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia and its partners will keep insisting that NATO expansion to the east is unacceptable and legal guarantees are needed that it will not happen, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"When addressing the Foreign Ministry, I have already emphasized that our diplomacy now faces the Primary task of seeking to provide Russia with reliable and long-term security guarantees. In a dialogue with the United States and its allies, we will insist on the development of specific agreements excluding any further NATO advancements to the East and the deployment of weapons systems that threaten us in the immediate vicinity of the Russian Federation," Putin said at the ceremony of presenting credentials to ambassadors in the Kremlin.