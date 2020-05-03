UrduPoint.com
Russia To Keep Limited Restrictions In Place Until Virus Vaccine Found - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 09:50 PM

Russia to Keep Limited Restrictions in Place Until Virus Vaccine Found - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Some curbs on public life will remain in place in Russia until a vaccine against the new coronavirus is found, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Sunday.

"Restrictions will be lifted step-by-step but some of them will have to stay in place until there are preventive medicines to contain the spread," he said in an interview to Rossiya-24 television channel.

Murashko warned that Russia could see a second wave of infections and another peak if no herd immunity was built. He said the virus would "circulate" in the community for a while.

