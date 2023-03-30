UrduPoint.com

Russia To Keep Notifying US Of ICBM, SLBM Launches Under 1988 Agreement - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russia will keep notifying the United States of launches of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM) under the 1988 treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Ministry Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"Obviously, we said it," Ryabkov said when asked if Russia plans to keep notifying the US of such launches.

The deputy foreign minister also said that all forms of information sharing under the New START treaty have been suspended but Moscow will keep notifying Washington of ICBM and SLBM launches "as a gesture of good will."

Ryabkov also mentioned that the US has been informed "in a written form" of Russia's position on the New START treaty.

