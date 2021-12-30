UrduPoint.com

Russia To Keep Providing Military Assistance To Mali - FMaria Zakharova

Published December 30, 2021

Russia to Keep Providing Military Assistance to Mali - FMaria Zakharova

Russia will keep providing military assistance to Mali, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russia will keep providing military assistance to Mali, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"For our part, we intend to continue to provide the Malians with the necessary military and military-technical assistance, I emphasize, through the state line to strengthen their own counter-terrorism capabilities," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman also said that the West should not push Russia out of Africa but interact with it to jointly tackle terrorism.

