Russia to keep pushing for Libya ceasefire: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia will continue pushing for a ceasefire agreement in Libya, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday, after strongman Khalifa Haftar left talks in Moscow without signing a deal

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Russia will continue pushing for a ceasefire agreement in Libya, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday, after strongman Khalifa Haftar left talks in Moscow without signing a deal.

"We will pursue our efforts in this direction. For now a definitive result has not been achieved," Lavrov said at a press conference in Colombo.