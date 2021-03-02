Russia to Keep Sending Signals to US as There Is Interest in Cooperation - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Moscow will keep sending signals and offers to Washington, since there are many mutually interesting topics on the agenda, and US companies are interested in operating in the Russian market, Russia's upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We will keep sending signals and offers, as there are so many mutually interesting topics on the bilateral agenda even outside the strategic security sphere," Matviyenko said.

According to the senior lawmaker, many US companies show interest in operating in the Russian market.

"Joint exploration of the Arctic region; the fight against COVID; climate and environment issues; and many other topics that are unrelated to politics," Matviyenko specified.