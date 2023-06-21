Russia to Keep Supplying Strike Drones to Troops, Boost Production - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Russia will keep supplying strike robotic systems and unmanned aerial vehicles to its national troops, with production of the equipment scheduled to be increased and accelerated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The improvement of the production of counter-battery systems will continue, just like the supply to the troops of unmanned aerial vehicles and robotic strike systems, which have acquitted themselves well in combat conditions. We will boost their mass production," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions.

Strengthening the army remains Russia's priority, Putin said, adding that the country would continue to improve its armed forces, as well as develop the latest models of armored vehicles, strike combat and air defense systems.