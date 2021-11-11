Russia to Keep Supplying Weapons to Mali - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia is supplying and will keep supplying weapons and military equipment to Mali for its effective response to terrorist threats, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russia is supplying and will keep supplying weapons and military equipment to Mali for its effective response to terrorist threats, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Russia, as we just said in our opening statements, has a long history of military and military-technical cooperation with Mali.

we continue these traditions by supplying the Malian government with ... machinery, equipment, ammunition, weapons so that the Malian government could effectively repel the terrorist threat," Lavrov told a press conference after his meeting with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.