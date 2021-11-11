UrduPoint.com

Russia To Keep Supplying Weapons To Mali - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:07 PM

Russia to Keep Supplying Weapons to Mali - Lavrov

Russia is supplying and will keep supplying weapons and military equipment to Mali for its effective response to terrorist threats, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russia is supplying and will keep supplying weapons and military equipment to Mali for its effective response to terrorist threats, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Russia, as we just said in our opening statements, has a long history of military and military-technical cooperation with Mali.

we continue these traditions by supplying the Malian government with ... machinery, equipment, ammunition, weapons so that the Malian government could effectively repel the terrorist threat," Lavrov told a press conference after his meeting with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Mali Government

Recent Stories

Iron ore futures close higher on 1th Nov, 2021

Iron ore futures close higher on 1th Nov, 2021

1 minute ago
 Soybean futures close higher

Soybean futures close higher

1 minute ago
 SHOs reshuffled in 5 police stations

SHOs reshuffled in 5 police stations

1 minute ago
 President of Comoros attends business forum on inv ..

President of Comoros attends business forum on investment in his country at Expo ..

24 minutes ago
 Kenya export revenues decrease in Q2

Kenya export revenues decrease in Q2

18 minutes ago
 Fiji relaxes border restrictions for fully vaccina ..

Fiji relaxes border restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.