UrduPoint.com

Russia To Keep Supporting Africa In Decolonization Efforts - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russia to Keep Supporting Africa in Decolonization Efforts - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Moscow will keep providing help to its African partners in their efforts to complete the process of decolonization in accordance with the decisions of the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

"We stand in solidarity with the demands of developing countries that the process of decolonization must be completed in full compliance with the decisions of the General Assembly of the United Nations. We will continue to support our African colleagues in their fair demands," Lavrov said at a meeting of the ruling United Russia party's Commission on International Cooperation and Support of Compatriots Abroad.

The decolonization of Africa started to actively take place following World War II when most African countries gained independence from states like France, the United Kingdom and others, which still keep strong ties with their former colonies. The UN has long supported decolonization efforts by passing the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples in 1960 and establishing the Special Committee on Decolonization that continues to hold regular sessions.

In 2019, the Russian foreign minister stated at the Valdai Discussion Club that decolonization of Africa had not been completed as there were still territories remaining under colonial rule. In July 2022, Lavrov reiterated his position in an article, also saying that Russia had always supported African nations in their fight for independence and would continue to help them complete the process of decolonization by promoting certain initiatives at the UN.

Relations between Russia and African countries have been actively developing in recent years. In 2019, Russia hosted the first ever Russia-Africa Summit, with participants outlining priority areas for economic cooperation, security, culture and science. The second summit in this format is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg from July 26-29, 2023.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa United Nations Moscow Russia France St. Petersburg Independence United Kingdom July 2019 World War From

Recent Stories

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

4 minutes ago
 Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders releas ..

Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders release of Imran Riaz Khan

10 minutes ago
 IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development le ..

IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development ley

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmi ..

Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday

48 minutes ago
 Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bo ..

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bowling coach

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.